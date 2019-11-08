Solange Announces Plans to Launch Visual Art Series Titled ‘Bridge-s’

Billboard is reporting that Solange has announced plans to launch a new visual art series titled Bridge-s, which is set to debut in Los Angeles next weekend (Nov. 16 – Nov. 17).

Per the outlet, Bridge-s will explore the themes of “transitions through time” with an array of films, artist talks, and performances.

“Bridge-s is a reflection on how much transition can be controlled and accelerated by our own ideas, thoughts, and movements vs. the natural process of time and space,” Knowles said in a statement. “The works chosen to respond to these ideas are dear to me, and by artists, musicians, philosophers and filmmakers I have an immense amount of respect for. I couldn’t be more excited to program works that speak to the core of these themes alongside the Getty Museum.”

Billboard adds:

The performance piece is set to be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m PT at the Getty Center Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 16) and Sunday (Nov. 17). Solange actually composed an original musical score for the activation in collaboration with Cooper-Moore. A few of the films being screened next weekend include Mother Tongue, Mother Master, 2018 by Phoebe Collings-James and Samuel Hindolo’s Wild Seed.

