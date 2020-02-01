Sofia Kenan wins the Australian Open

American Sofia Kenin won a first Grand Slam title with victory over Spain’s Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open.

Kenin, 21, won 4-6 6-2 6-2 against two-time major winner Muguruza in Melbourne.

“My dream has officially come true,” said Kenin, the eighth first-time women’s champion in the past 12 Slams.

“Dreams come true. If you have a dream then go for it – it will come true.

“These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life.”

Kenin, who turned 21 in November, is the youngest Australian Open champion since Russian Maria Sharapova in 2008.

After the more experienced Muguruza took the first set, demonstratively frustrated, Kenan came out punching in the second, returning even more relentlessly than usual.

Breaks at 2-1 and 5-3 enabled Kenin to take the match into a decider, before she swung the momentum of a tight third set her way with a monumental hold for 3-3.

Trailing 40-0, she fought back with five points of the highest quality. Two backhands down the line under the most intense of pressure were outrageous, a third winner – this time down the other flank – almost ridiculous.

An ace out wide and a crosscourt forehand winner – after drawing Muguruza into the net – clinched the hold.

Muguruza produced a double fault on the second match point – the Spaniard’s third of the game and eighth of the match to end the championship.

An exhilarated Kenin dropped her racquet to the court and covered her face in shock, before going over to the opposite corner where her dad, and coach – Alex was sitting.

The pair warmly cupped hands before she returned to the court, spinning around and lifting her arms up towards him again as she soaked it all in.