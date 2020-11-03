Social Media regulation: Shehu Sani blasts northern governors

Senator Shehu Sani has hit out at northern governors for being concerned about social media in the face of dire challenges in the region.

Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, said their people are living in fear and at the mercy of bandits but all they are concern about is social media.

His words come hours after a meeting in Kaduna which had in attendance the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the 19 governors of the northern states.

He tweeted:

“Northern Governors; Their Kinsmen are being slaughtered daily by Bandits & insurgents,their people are daily being Kidnapped & impoverished by ransom,their women raped & their villages are under siege.Their people live in Fear & Funerals. Yet, Social Media is their problem.”

The resolution comes after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, reiterated his stand that social media will be regulated in the country.

