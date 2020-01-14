Social Media Reacts As The Oscars Snub Hollywood Big Performers

Lupita Nyongo

While Lupita Nyongo was among the critics’ choices for Best Actress, Oscar voters apparently disagreed.

Fortunately, Cynthia Erivo’s nomination for the biopic Harriet brought some necessary diversity to the category. But voters shouldn’t pat themselves on the back just yet:

Erivo was also the only performer of color nominated in all of the acting categories hence #OscarsSoWhite keeps trending.

 

 

J.Lo 

Jennifer Lopez’s faced her fears when she performed her first big dance number on the Hustlers set, and was rewarded with some of the best reviews of her career, along with Best Supporting Actress nods at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Unfortunately, she didn’t dance her way into Oscar voters’ hearts: Lopez’s name wasn’t among the final five nominees, her spot most likely going to Richard Jewell’s Kathy Bates or Little Women’s Florence Pugh.

The Hustlers star was shut out of the Best Supporting Actress category, which sparked an immediate outcry on Twitter and brought renewed attention to the Academy’s recurring #OscarsSoWhite problem.

 

Avengers

Avengers Endgame may have squeaked by Avatar to claim the title of highest-grossing movie of all time, but the Infinity Saga-capping adventure didn’t come close to matching that movie’s nine Oscar nomination, including a nod for Best Picture. That means that both James Cameron and Marvel’s own Black Panther still have bragging rights over Team Time Heist. Poor Mr. Stark.

 

 

