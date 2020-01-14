Social Media Reacts As The Oscars Snub Hollywood Big Performers

Lupita Nyongo

While Lupita Nyongo was among the critics’ choices for Best Actress, Oscar voters apparently disagreed.

Fortunately, Cynthia Erivo’s nomination for the biopic Harriet brought some necessary diversity to the category. But voters shouldn’t pat themselves on the back just yet:

Erivo was also the only performer of color nominated in all of the acting categories hence #OscarsSoWhite keeps trending.

Lupita Nyong'o

Jennifer Lopez

Awkwafina I saw more conversations about how good these 3 performances were than all of the Oscar nominees combined. The Academy is dooming itself to irrelevancy. #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/8FKwNnvYJc — kareem yasin (@thekareem) January 13, 2020

J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez’s faced her fears when she performed her first big dance number on the Hustlers set, and was rewarded with some of the best reviews of her career, along with Best Supporting Actress nods at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Unfortunately, she didn’t dance her way into Oscar voters’ hearts: Lopez’s name wasn’t among the final five nominees, her spot most likely going to Richard Jewell’s Kathy Bates or Little Women’s Florence Pugh.

*stares in snubbed nonwhite actresses* pic.twitter.com/ie6cplt4ZA — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) January 13, 2020

The Hustlers star was shut out of the Best Supporting Actress category, which sparked an immediate outcry on Twitter and brought renewed attention to the Academy’s recurring #OscarsSoWhite problem.

Avengers

Avengers Endgame may have squeaked by Avatar to claim the title of highest-grossing movie of all time, but the Infinity Saga-capping adventure didn’t come close to matching that movie’s nine Oscar nomination, including a nod for Best Picture. That means that both James Cameron and Marvel’s own Black Panther still have bragging rights over Team Time Heist. Poor Mr. Stark.

#Oscars Out of Touch. Avengers Endgame becomes first top grossing film of all time NOT to be nominated for best picture. Unlike Avatar, Titanic, Jurassic Park, E.T., Star Wars, Jaws, The Godfather & Gone With The Wind. How the hell does Jojo Rabbit get nominated & Avengers not!? — Jonathan Penner (@SurvivorPenner) January 13, 2020

Fans say the exclusion of Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong’o and Eddie Murphy from this year's Oscar awards is a glaring example of the Academy's continued history of omitting artists of color from its annual nominations. https://t.co/xjLROf89fd — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2020

It’s clear that the narratives of people of color seem to only have “mainstream” value when we are struggling to survive. When we can’t save ourselves and need a (preferably white) savior. For proof: review the 12 Black Best Actress nominees over 91 years. #OscarsSoWhite https://t.co/zwrktrXdds — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 13, 2020