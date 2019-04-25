Social Media on Fire over Rumours Prince Williams Cheated on Kate Middleton with her Best Friend

Twitter is presently abuzz over speculations Prince William is having an affair with his wife’s best friend.

UK Tabloid TheSun claims that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William cheated on the Duchess, Kate Middleton, with her best friend, Rose Hanbury.

Rose, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and wife of film director, David Rocksavage, was a model before her marriage and runs in the same social circle with the royal couple.

It is understood that Kate had asked William to have Rose removed from their circle because she and Rose were not on good terms.

The Royal Family is yet to respond to the scandal, but that has never been enough to hold back Twitterland – where some have compared Prince William alleged cheating to his father Prince Charles of Wales who cheated on Princess Diana with now wife Camilla Parker Bowles. Aha!

Check out other interesting reactions below…

You sorta get the feeling we’ve not heard the last of this royal scandal.

