Social Media on Fire over Rumours Prince Williams Cheated on Kate Middleton with her Best Friend

Twitter is presently abuzz over speculations Prince William is having an affair with his wife’s best friend.

UK Tabloid TheSun claims that the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William cheated on the Duchess, Kate Middleton, with her best friend, Rose Hanbury.

Rose, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and wife of film director, David Rocksavage, was a model before her marriage and runs in the same social circle with the royal couple.

It is understood that Kate had asked William to have Rose removed from their circle because she and Rose were not on good terms.

The Royal Family is yet to respond to the scandal, but that has never been enough to hold back Twitterland – where some have compared Prince William alleged cheating to his father Prince Charles of Wales who cheated on Princess Diana with now wife Camilla Parker Bowles. Aha!

…the nerve of prince william cheating on kate like he somehow forgot he looks like this pic.twitter.com/PNF4dpChcK — addison!! (@addisonclarkk) April 25, 2019

Well William is taking after his dad then after all he did was cheat on Diana repeatedly — amanda (@beautifulmagnus) April 25, 2019

They always find someone less attractive than their wives to cheat with. This goes not only for the royal family but for most men in committed relationships. — Brittany🌺 (@fenty_kordei) April 25, 2019

That’s not the same woman in that 3rd pic!? Also, It’s in Prince Williams blood to cheat……but they don’t hear me https://t.co/6mEefKyNG6 — GendryGang (@theKYingredient) April 25, 2019

His father, grandfather, greatgrandfather and so on are imperial thieves and have cheated people all around the world for power. No wonder he did this. It's a normal thing for British royaly. — رادين إزهار حفنيدينيڠرات (@IzharHafni) April 25, 2019

British press: When you’re a royal and we pay your taxes, all parts of your life are up for grabs. How dare Harry and Meagan not share details about the birth of their child?!! Also British press: Prince William’s alleged infidelity w/ Kate’s best friend is a private matter. pic.twitter.com/OL3Nhpw5FE — April (@ReignOfApril) April 25, 2019

like his father and grandfather damn ma — __ (@demiendgame) April 24, 2019

You sorta get the feeling we’ve not heard the last of this royal scandal.