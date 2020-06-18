Social Media erupts with reports that former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is ‘dead’

There are reports that immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.

According to various sources, Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital where he was being treated for complications arising from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tributes have been pouring online from leading journalists and public commentators.

A source who has never failed me in six years of knowing him has just confirmed to me the death, in Lagos today, of Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, due to underlying health conditions worsened by the Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) June 18, 2020

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi reported dead. This 2020💔😫😫 pic.twitter.com/ZWBWnBrbvm — ALHAJI OMO ILORIN👳👳 (@DRealIlorinBoy) June 18, 2020

Today, it's Ajimobi. We don't know who goes next. Let me ask Nigerian rulers again: what are you doing concerning Covid-19 vaccine? Are we so poor that we can't even try? Like we can't even dream? Like everyone is waiting for their turn to contract it and die? — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) June 18, 2020

Former Governor of Oyo state Ajimobi reported dead. And he was just announce as the active chairman of the APC, few days ago… Can we just fast forward this 2020 already, because I’m tired… — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) June 18, 2020

There are however contradictory reports that the former governor isn’t dead and is responding to treatment.

Controversial media personality and acclaimed medical journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, said she has been in touch with the family and they confirmed that Ajimobi is responding to treatment.

#BREAKING I was inundated by messages that fmr Governor @AAAjimobi Ajimobi has DIED in Lagos! I could not get info from Oyo lawmakers, elites, media. I have finally confirmed and spoke to the family 9:15pm 6/18/20🇳🇬

He is ALIVE and talking recovering 💪🏾#KemiOlunloyo#kemitalks pic.twitter.com/lDIkRwkryM — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 18, 2020

A daughter told me: "God is not ready to take him Aunty Kemi. We decided to keep our dad's health private. He has served Nigeria and will continue his goodwill."

The Ajimobi's are my second cousins. The former governor has been recovering from #Covid19 related complications — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 18, 2020

Ajimobi is responding well to treatment, he’s doing fine. He’s alive guys .. — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) June 18, 2020

Kindly disregard the rumour. Former Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is NOT dead. The only platforms reporting he died are blogs known for rumour mongering. — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) June 18, 2020

The news comes a day after the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) named him as acting chairman of the party following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The 70-year-old however never assumed the role as he was being treated for COVID-19.

More to follow…

