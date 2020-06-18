Social Media erupts with reports that former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is ‘dead’

emmanuelCelebrity / PoliticsNo Comment on Social Media erupts with reports that former Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is ‘dead’

There are reports that immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is dead.

According to various sources, Ajimobi died at a Lagos hospital where he was being treated for complications arising from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tributes have been pouring online from leading journalists and public commentators.

There are however contradictory reports that the former governor isn’t dead and is responding to treatment.

Controversial media personality and acclaimed medical journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, said she has been in touch with the family and they confirmed that Ajimobi is responding to treatment.

The news comes a day after the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) named him as acting chairman of the party following the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The 70-year-old however never assumed the role as he was being treated for COVID-19.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Toyin Lawani Angrily Blasts Blogs Referring to Her New Man as a Boytoy

June 18, 2020
PMB

‘Your best not good enough’ – Buhari hits security chiefs

June 18, 2020

Timini Egbuson Says D’banj Should be Cancelled Following Allegations of Rape and Intimidation

June 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply