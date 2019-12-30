‘Social media abuse intolerable’ – Senator

The senator representing Niger East, Mohammad Sani Musa has said no government will allow social media users to abuse the space.

Musa said social media space had been so abused in Nigeria that it had become a tool other countries use to mock the country.

Speaking in Paiko, headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, the senator said he nursed the ambition of getting the government to regulate the social media before he was elected into the National Assembly.

The senator, who is the sponsor of the social media bill, also called the “Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill”, said no government would allow its innocent citizen to be killed.

“While the constitution gives you the freedom of speech and freedom of association, that same constitution asks you to stay within your limit. The Bill is not about prosecuting people; it is about letting the right thing be done.

“I want to be criticised so that I will do better, but the criticism should be constructive. But if you insult me, I will not take it lightly.

“I had nursed the ambition of regulating social media before getting to the Senate. People are accusing us that it is the Federal Government that is sponsoring us to sponsor the Bill. But it is not. This is something I have had in mind for long. I have visited a lot of countries and seen that social media in the countries are regulated.

“The Bill will address a lot of issues. A lot of people misuse the social media. They use it for their own advantage. If you accuse your leaders of not working, point out what they need to do. That is constructive criticism. But when pictures are mismatched against leaders, that becomes dangerous; that is where this Bill comes to play,” Musa said.

The senator urged Nigerians to support the Legislators to enable the bill to see the light of the day.