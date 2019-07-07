Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Rules at No. 1

Dwayne Johnson tops the Top Actors List of the Social Climbers charts curated by The Hollywood Reporter, ending a two-week reign by Priyanka Chopra.

According to THR, Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart’s methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers.

For the latest ranking, Johnson catapults to No. 1 for the first time since the June 19-dated list. His 73 percent boost in social engagement nets him his 50th week at No. 1 on Top Actors since its inception. And this is thanks to release of two different movie trailers for his upcoming films: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.

At number is Priyanka Chopra, while Kevin Hart earns an 86th week at No. 1 on Top Comedians. Others leading other lists include Ellen DeGeneres who rules Top TV Personalities, followed by Duane Chapman.

