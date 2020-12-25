So Romantic! Man dazzles wife with breakfast, cash in bed

A Nigerian man identified as Obinna Nwosu, has got tongues wagging after he made a romantic gesture to his wife.

In a Christmas romance move for the ages, Mr Nwosu prepared breakfast for his spouse and served it to her whilst she was still in bed.

He served a simple meal of toasted bread and drink but the icing on the cake was that he also dropped some crisp naira notes together with the food for his woman.

The amount he dropped was however not disclosed by him – but it’s got to be considerable as they’re in N1000 notes.

Although Obinna also did not share the reaction his wife gave while being served like a queen, his post got the attention of social media users.

