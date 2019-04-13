So Precious: Burna Boy and His Mum Rock at Stage at His Concern

Burna Boy and his mum, Bose Ogulu, continue to inspire parents.

The singer brought out his momager to share the stage with him at his recent “African Giant” tour, and the duo stunned excited fans when they performed Burna’s latest hit song, Dangote.

This is not the first time Bose Ogulu will be winning the hearts of Burna’s fans all over the world. At the 2019 SoundCity MVP Awards, the proud mum walked up to the stage to accept his award on his behalf, and she had some words for his fans and critics.

“Dem say he dey craze he no normal, [but] thank you SoundCity for enthroning talent tonight,” she began, “Burna is out of the country. Thank you to the fans who have hung around through thick and thin. Thank you for 2018. 2019, expect more madness.”

Now, she is showing parents how to fully support their children.

See the video below:

😍 Burnaboy’s bond with his mum is always a delight to watch ❤️🔥 #SaturdayMotivation

#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/NlAxPavJUM — Gidifeed (@Gidifeednews) April 13, 2019