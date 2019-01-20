So Classy: Ciara and Russell Wilson Respond to Future’s Silly Rants

Ciara and Russell Wilson finally have some sort of response for rapper Future who had a lot to say about them recently.

Recall that the rapper dropped a new album and to create a buzz around it, he decided to insult the mother of his son and her footballer husband.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he said about Ciara’s husband. “I feel like … I don’t have no feelings,” said Future on the FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, January 17.

“He not being a man in that position,” he continued, adding. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

“If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s—t no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything,” he concluded.

This triggered a heated conversation on social media, with many people dragging him for filth. And now, it seems like those he insulted have reacted.

See Ciara’s post below:

And here’s Russell’s response:

