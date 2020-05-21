So Adorable: Serena Williams Shares Morning Beauty Routine With Daughter

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on So Adorable: Serena Williams Shares Morning Beauty Routine With Daughter

Serena Williams has shared video showing her typical morning beauty routine with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jnr.

In the clip, mom and daughter begin with washing their faces and massaging their skin with water, before they wiped down with towel. And they both were wearing identical pajamas in the video!

Serena revealed that they were planning to go to Grandma’s house later, but first she has to go and work up. Asked what she does these days, she said her life sounds “boring right now,” because all she does is train, bake, and eat.

Watch her video below:

Related Posts

Janelle Monáe Stuns on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s June 2020 Issue

May 21, 2020

Kendall Jenner Agrees to Pay $90,000 in Fyre Festival Lawsuit

May 21, 2020

Stunning photos of 82-yr-old grandma sets internet on fire

May 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *