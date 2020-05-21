Serena Williams has shared video showing her typical morning beauty routine with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jnr.

In the clip, mom and daughter begin with washing their faces and massaging their skin with water, before they wiped down with towel. And they both were wearing identical pajamas in the video!

Serena revealed that they were planning to go to Grandma’s house later, but first she has to go and work up. Asked what she does these days, she said her life sounds “boring right now,” because all she does is train, bake, and eat.

Watch her video below: