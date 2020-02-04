Snoop Dogg trolls BBNaija’s Diane on Twitter and it’s epic!

Apparently, American rapper Snoop Dogg is a big fan of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, or at least, he is a fan of Diane Russet.

Recall that Diane’s trending sleeping picture went viral when she was in the BBNaija house, making her the object of memes on social media.

And just when we thought that trolling moment was over, in comes Snoop Dogg, who decided to resurrect the gist by reposting the pic and making jest of her.

In the picture, Diane is seen with her mouth protruding whilst she slept.

The rapper shared the funny photo, claiming that’s how gossips sleep at night.

See a screenshot of his post below:

A fan immediately seeing the comments poured under the post wrote….

“I dont think Diane should be offended over Snoop’s post, all he did was use a photo of her in an unconscious state as a case study to address gossips, Afterall, We all know the Diane of BBNaija Pepperdem.”