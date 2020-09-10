Snoop Dogg to Judge New Talent Competition

Snoop Dogg has been chosen to join a line-up of judges for a new talent competition.

THR is reporting that the show is championed by TBS which has ordered 10 episodes of Go-Big Show, a competition that will feature “supersized talents” including monster truck drivers, alligator trainers and stunt archers, among others.

Per the outlet:

The show has begun production in Macon, Georgia; host Bert Kreischer and judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes announced the series Wednesday night in a promo that aired across TBS and sister networks TNT and TruTV. “Go-Big Show celebratesunique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, executive vp and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV. “Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent.” Added Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV, “We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform. Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.” Episodes will blend the over-the-top acts with personal stories of the contestants, who will go head to head in an effort to win over the judges. The winner gets a $100,000 prize.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

