Snoop Dogg to drop lullaby version of his greatest hits

American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has revealed plans to release the lullaby version of all his greatest hits.

The 48-year-old rapper had veered into several different music genres in the past including gospel, reggae, and funk, but he’s now adding another album to his long list of experimental projects.

The surprise album is being released in partnership with Rockabye Baby! Music, who are known for making lullaby instrumentals of various artists, including Drake, Eminem, and Kanye West.

The album is set for release on December 6, and a vinyl version was released last week on November’s Record Store Day, on Black Friday.

Meanwhile, the maverick rapper recently said he isn’t interested in record sales, because he cares more about making music than making money.

And we think he’s right on the money on that one.