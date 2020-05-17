Snoop Dogg Responds After 6ix9ine Called Him a Snitch. It’s Messy!

Folks have been calling 6ix9ine a rat for collaborating with the police, and the rapper has made it his job to expose all your faves who also snitched.

He says Snoop Dogg is one of those.

Tekashi had also posted a message on Instagram, saying, “Should I just tell you guys what rappers snitched? Because they told me EVERYTHING When I started.”

He then ruffled feathers when he shared a video of himself watching a documentary where Suge Knight discussed how some gang members end up staying out of trouble by becoming informants for the police. In the clip, Suge lumps Snoop in with that group, triggering the rap legend.

And Snoop reacted.

“N***** know I ain’t have nothing to do with surge knight getting time we had the same lawyers. This rat reaching calling me a snithc and FYI He most likely drew up the papers he do work with the police. Suge and me on great terms now so if I told on him we would never be cool and that’s a fact clown. Now carry on and stary tuned for the tattle tales move and record you lil *****.” Snoop posted.

Snoop continued, “Last time you said something, I ain’t have time. But today, I got time,” he said. “You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way … Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy.”

6ix9ine refused to retreat. He then left a comments pointing out that Snoop never denied the existence of the “paperwork” that allegedly proves he cooperated with law enforcement.

See the exchange below:

