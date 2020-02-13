Snoop Dogg Publicly Apologises to Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Row

Snoop Dogg has apologised to Gayle King.

The rapper took to his Instagram to explain that he had a chat with his mum, and realised that he was wrong in the way he dragged Gayle King over for her interview with Lisa Leslie.

“When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he says in the video. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.

“So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” he continued. “I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s OK to fix it, it’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately.”

Snoop had called King a “Funky dog head b—-,” among other insults. “How dare you try to tarnish my motherf—ing homeboy’s reputation. Punk motherf—er. Respect the family and back off, b—h, before we come get you.”

Following a wave of backlash (and support from Bill Cosby from jail), Snoop clarified that he was not threatening King. “All I did was said, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”