Snoop Dogg continues to express his disappointment with Gayle King, who received harsh criticism after she asked former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case.

Snoop Dogg called her a “punk motherfucker” for the question, and he has now appeared on Ricky Smiley’s morning show where he further explained his issue with King.

“I just think that wasn’t even necessary,” he said when asked about the interview around the two-minute mark. “You got Lisa Leslie, an all-star, a great player and Olympic gold medalist who actually grew with Kobe.” He said that King should have simply asked about the relationship between Leslie and Kobe, instead of focusing on a case that was settled out of court in 2005.

“So it’s like it’s certain people that just wasn’t like that so in Lisa’s mind, she feel like, ‘Why you keep asking the question when the case was dismissed?'” Snoop explained. “He wasn’t even guilty. So if it was that serious, and no disrespect to the victim, but if it was that serious—if you did that to me—I’m getting on the witness stand and I’m coming forth to make sure you go do some time. Period!”

He also expressed his concern about what Kobe’s kids might think upon hearing about the allegation. “My thing was… that was 2003. Some of his kids wasn’t even born. So, when you brining that up you bringing information to them that they don’t need to know nothing about, you get what I’m saying? I’m thinking about them.” He called her response, in which she took issue with the clip being taken “out of context,” a “weak-ass apology.”