‘Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool’ – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has shared his thoughts on one of the pastimes of Nigerian youths – weed smoking.

This comes almost a month after the hit-maker had in a cryptic tweet suggested he would never stop smoking cannabis.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner shared a photo of himself smoking the drug and wrote;

”Legalise it or not I will smoke it.”

However, weeks after the tweet, Marley took to Twitter to condemn weed smoking, saying the act doesn’t make smokers cool.

He wrote,

“Smoking weed doesn’t make you cool”

Marley was earlier this year arrested and later released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of committing online fraud (Yahoo Yahoo).

He dropped the hit single, ‘Soapy’ days after his release from EFCC custody, drawing criticism from certain quarters for the immoral dance depicted in the song.

But he remains undeterred as his follow-up single, ‘Puta’ topped the charts in Nigeria.