Smart move! Woman pretends she has Coronavirus to scare off rapist

A Chinese woman scared off a burglar who tried to rape her as she lay in bed by pretending to cough and claimed she was infected with the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

The victim identified as Yi was asleep when the intruder reportedly sneaked into her home and walked into her bedroom.

When she woke up and screamed loudly, the intruder tried to grab her neck, covered her mouth and tried to abuse her, according to local media.

The quick-thinking victim then started coughing and told the man:

“I just came back from Wuhan and I already have symptoms of an infection so I stayed home and isolated myself.”

The frightened intruder quickly grabbed the woman’s smartphone from her bedside table and around 3,080 yuan (N160,543) cash from her purse before running out of the house, according to local media.

The incident took place in the township of Pingba on the outskirts of Jingshan, which is a three-hour drive from Wuhan.

The 25-year-old suspect was said to have ran away from home after a row with relatives before going to the woman’s home to rob her.

The man had no money on him so he decided to rob someone and broke into a woman’s house in the same area, it is believed.

The Jingshan Public Security Bureau revealed the incident in a social media post on Monday and said the suspect has been detained.

In a post it wrote:

“On the evening of January 31, 2020, the Pingba Police Station and Criminal Investigation Brigade of the Jingshan Public Security Bureau quickly detected and quickly broke a current burglary case during the anti-epidemic work, and arrested the suspect Xiao (male, 25 years old).”