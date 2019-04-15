Slimcase Thrills Corp Members With Electrifying Performance At Lagos NYSC Camp

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Lagos Camp, Iyana Ipaja was in a frenzy mood as Otunba Lamba, Slimcase gave the new batch of Corp members the fun of their lives with a breathtaking performance.

It was another edition of the Beat FM/NaijaFm Lagos NYSC Concert with several stars like Timaya, HarrySong, KCEE, Solidstar, and a host of others on display.

Otunba Lamba, Slimcase, however, made it worth the while for Corp members with a performance that will linger in their minds for a long time to come.

Catch a glimpse of the moment in the video below: