Slimcase has teamed up with Zlatan on another new wave entitled “Pongilah”.

Otunba Lamba kicks off the new year with a new wildfire jam following his recently the released song ‘Lamba Xtra’ which is still trending and receiving massive airplay.

This tune produced by Fresh is lit as dope, a tune to reckon with on streets with much ‘Lambas’.

Listen and Enjoy!