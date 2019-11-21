Slick Woods Reveals She’s Undergoing Chemotherapy

Slick Woods has revealed on Instagram that she’s receiving chemotherapy, presumably as treatment for an undisclosed cancer. She joked with followers: “#atleastimalreadybald.”

She also asked fans to stop treating her as a “victim,” then compared herself to 80s supermodel Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS-related complications at just 26. Albeit “without the drugs.” (Carangi was a heroin addict.)

While it’s unknown how long Woods has been sick, she’s been working steadily over the past year, walking in Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty extravaganza and launching a footwear collaboration with The Kooples. The model also starred in her first feature film, Goldie, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.