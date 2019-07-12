Skiibii Finally Admits to Faking His Own Death for Publicity

Skiibii has finally decided to tell you all the truth.

The singer recently sat down with OAP Dotun for a chat on radio, during which he spoke about his faking death in 2015 and stirring the internet, all just to get people to like him and his music.

Asked why he agreed to such a disastrous publicity stunt, the singer said it was because people never saw the ‘beauty’ in his talent.

“I was ready for this. For everything. What I feel is that people don’t know what I’m capable of. They don’t see the beauty in my talent. More bangers coming. Na dem say na hit me I no know say na hit sef,” he said, per LIB.

And asked about the backlash that followed, he agreed that it did hurt his career, but he refused to give up. “I was down. I picked up myself. You can’t be like this. You know the truth. Fight for it.”