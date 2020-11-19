Skai Jackson Trolls Donald Trump After Her Elimination from DWTS

Skai Jackson has been eliminated from the reality TV show, Dancing With The Stars in the semi final stage and used the opportunity to troll Donald Trump.

The Disney actress who had been killing it since this year’s edition started, took to her Twitter account to react to her elimination using the US president’s own words.

Reminscent of Donald Trump’s Twitter activities after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidential elections, Skai Jackson also tweeted that the votes should be recounted as she won.

See tweets below.

