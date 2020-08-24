Sixteen Years After, Yvonne Jegede Recreates Her Look for African Queen Music Video

Yvonne Jegede can proudly fit into her clothes from sixteen years ago, evidence has revealed.

The actress and mother of one took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing the same costume today, as she did on the set of 2baba Idibia’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video which was shot in 2004.

Yvonne Jegede shared series of pictures from the new shoot with the caption,

“I came with a guitar, not the same one in the video, but something close. Same dress, same girl, I am still at heart the same little girl with big dreams.

“16 years in this game and I am not about to slow down. My birthday is tomorrow and I am super excited.”

Wow! Yvonne Jegede still fits into clothes from sixteen years ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

