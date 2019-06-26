Six Photos That Prove Rihanna is Ruling the Fashion Scene

Last night, Rihanna took to her Twitter to remind you all that she now mostly wears her brand, Fenty.

“Who are you wearing Ri,” she captioned the photo of her in a stunning black suit, and replied, “Me.”

The post raked in over 240, 000 likes, and counting. And it comes one month after the entrepreneurial singer unveiled her first Fenty collection since launching her own label under the LVMH umbrella. She had released a lookbook just weeks after the announcement of her luxury fashion house had attracted headlines around the world.

Some of the outfits in her collection feature power suits, oversized silhouettes, and streetwear-inspired garms. And we have collated some of the photos that prove she is killing it.

See below: