Six Housemates Nominated for Possible Eviction in BBN House

Six of the eleven housemates left in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house were nominated for possible eviction by fellow housemates on Monday night, August 31.

For the eighth week in the game, nomination process retuned to the modus operandi of previous seasons where housemates would put up two of their fellow housemates up for possible eviction, with the housemates recieving the highest nominations, needing the viewers to save them by vote.

Erica won the head of house privilege of immunity after she had the best score in the head of house game and chose Prince to be her deputy, thereby, saving him from nomination.

After the nomination was done, Trickytee, Lucy, Nengi, Kiddwaya, Vee and Laycon were put up for possible eviction while Ozo Dorathy and Neo were safe.

See how the housemates nominated below.

