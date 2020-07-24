‘Sisterly, Leave Kayamata, Work, Pray and Be a Boss’, Tonto Dikeh on Financial Independence

Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she finds the overload of relationship advice geared towards young women sickening.

The actress and mother of one took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, advocating rather for financial independence of young girls as supposed to how to make good life partners.

The 34-year-old philanthropist stated that while having a rich man who supports your hard work isn’t a sin, chasing after one isn’t an achievement either.

Tonto Dikeh also condemned the rising patronage of aphrodisiac by women to get men to give them money. She cited that a girl could have a million naira and spend N900k on Kayamata, be left with a hundred thousand balance and then cry about the terrible economy instead of investing the whole funds.

She finished off the enlightening post by noting that there are women conquering the world on their own and there is pride in your own success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

