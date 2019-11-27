Sisqo Claims His “Thong Song” Increased Victoria’s Secret Thong Sales by 80 Percent

Sisqo wants you all to know he contributed to the profit Victoria’s Secret made 20 years ago.

The rapper recently sat down with Def Jam Recording to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Unleash the Dragon, especially the project’s standout track the “Thong Song.”

“Once I realised how big the song was. I was like we need to go and talk to Victoria’s Secret. But everything was moving so fast, it got away from us. By the time the song had blown up, we went to go have a meeting with Victoria’s Secret,” Sisqo recalled. “They were like, ‘As much as we love the song, and you seem like a great guy … but thong sales have already gone up 80%. They had got their bag already. But fast forward 20 years later and we laughed all the way to the bank too.'”

Sisqo also shared the story about his first time ever seeing a thong, and how his friend helped him come up with famous lines, such as “Dumps like a truck.”

“I meet this girl, and I wasn’t married or nothing back then, so we get back to the crib, and you know, I’m rounding second base and next thing you know she starts to come up out of her clothes and I see this … this … THING. I was like, ‘What is that?!’ She was like, ‘It’s a thong!’ I was like, ‘A THONG?!’ … The next day I call all my boys and I’m like, ‘Gather around let me tell you tale. I saw this THING. It was like dental floss, but it was underwear. She called it a thong.’

“… The next day I’m working on the song. My boy comes in like he just saw an accident or something. He’s like, ‘Yo turn off the music! I went out with this girl last night and guess what she gave me? When we got back to the crib, she gave me that thong-tha-thong-thong-thong.’ He literally said it just like that. And I was rolling, I thought it was so funny. He was like, ‘Plus she had them dumps.’ I was like, ‘Dumps? Like a dump truck? Like she was backing it up on you?’ He said, ‘Exactamundo.'”

He said a lot more.

