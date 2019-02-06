Sirleaf Meets INEC Chairman Ahead of General Elections [Photos]

The head of ECOWAS election observer mission for the 2019 elections, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has met with the INEC Chairman at the INEC headquarters in Nigeria.

Sirleaf says the purpose of her visit is to meet with all the authorities in the electoral process to understand more than she has read on the process so far.

The former Liberian president said the main program for the mission will begin next week when she and the full team return to Nigeria.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu while welcoming Sirleaf and the team thanked ECOWAS for accepting INEC’s invitation.

Mahmood said he is looking forward to the reports and recommendations from the mission promising that the elections will be a landmark event, stressing that the polls will be free, fair and credible.