Sirika Calls for Closure of Enugu Airport

Hadi Sirika, former minister of state for aviation, says Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, should be shut.

Sirika, who is one of the ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke when he appeared before the senate for screening confirmation on Friday.

Describing the runway of the airport as an eyesore, he said it is not befitting of a modern airport.

“I visited Enugu airport as minister thrice including the state government and unofficially twice. It has a lot of problems,” he said.

“If you ask me, I will close Enugu airport tomorrow actually today because the runway has failed. They are maintaining it regularly to ensure safe operations. I am not comfortable because there are also other problems with the runway.

“It (runway) is short, it needs to be extended. We recognise the efforts by the federal government by closing down the market beside the airport. Also people have built within the premises of the airport on the safety area of the airport and that ought not to be on the land belonging to Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“Whoever is the next minister will contend with that because this is safety. Enugu Airport will be dear to the next minister. That is my personal opinion. We are very jealous of that city and the airport.”

Responding to a question on the plans he has to revive the national carrier project if reappointed minister of state for aviation, he said: “Should President Muhammadu Buhari still think that I go transportation, I will continue with that good job. It is good for the future and fortune of Nigerians. One aeroplane is equal to 300 direct jobs. This is a priority that should be taken.”