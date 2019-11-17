Sipho Dlamini, Udochi Muogilim & More to Speak at the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS)

It will be a gathering of African and International music Intellects, professionals and enthusiasts at the annual Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) organized as part of lined-up events in celebration of the 6th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA slated for Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8:30a.m to 4:30p.m, where discussions on the music business in Africa will be brought to bare.

Discussions will be centered around the topic ‘Music Business in Africa: Connecting Borderless Talents’.

A cross-section of leading minds from around the world will connect and interact on global musical issues and topic of trends in the music and culture industry while creating a platform for engaging and networking in an atmosphere where potentials present in the African music industry and ways to harness its socio-economic gains is critically analysed.

On the panel of discussion are some of Africa’s seasoned and accomplished men and women. They include; Sipho Dlamini, who is the Managing Director at Universal Music, South Africa. Sarah Boulos, Chairperson, Society for the Performing Arts, Nigeria. Dr. Obi Okwudili Casmir, President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN). Seidu Idrissu, West Africa Agents, Sheer Publishing Africa, Ghana.

In addition, Adebisi A. Adedeji, Deputy Director, Development Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Udochi Muogilim, the Lead Partner, Price Water House Coopers (PwC); Yoel Kenan, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Africori in South Africa; and Eric Bally, Associate Producer of the biggest touring company in Europe, YUMA Production.

African music artiste who will be joining the panelist to share their experience from the music perspective include; Salatiel, Ace Producer/Founder of Alpha Beta Records and 6th AFRIMA Nominee from Cameroon; DJ Moh Green, International DJ/ Producer and 6th AFRIMA Nominee from Algeria, and Kanvee Adams, renowned music artiste and 6th AFRIMA Nominee from Liberia.

Dr. Obi Okwudili Casmir, popularly known as Voombastic Uncle P, National President, (PMAN) who expressed his expectations at the summit said, “I feel honoured to be a guest panelist at the Africa Music Business Summit of the 6th AFRIMA. I will be speaking on the topic, “Music Business as relates to the GDP of Nigeria. I will shed light on how music business can be of great benefit to our nation. I’ve been a professional in the music industry with over twenty-five years of experience. I welcome the rest of the world to join us in Lagos, Nigeria. Come and feel African culture in stylish pattern”.

Also sharing his excitement, Sipho Dlamini, Managing Director, Universal Music Group, South Africa added “In relation to the theme of the summit, I will shed light on current distribution opportunities in Africa and what the future may look like. As a professional with over twenty years of experience in the music business, from Europe, to the Middle East and Africa, I hope to share some insight that will bring value to your career and your role within the business”.

Participants will get the opportunity to engage in robust conversations on the economic viability and corporate benefits of the African music and arts industry. Participants will include music artiste/songwriters, music producers, record label owners, owners of publishing/entertainment companies, associations of music professionals, policymakers in the art and culture sector, lawyers, journalists, students and many more.

Coordinating the panels is Cameroonian French-speaking Media Personality, Pamela Happi alongside Munya Chanetsa who is Head of Licensing & New Business of Composer, Authors & Publishers, South Africa.

For interested participants, registration is now open on the AFRIMA website, https://www.afrima.org/ AFRICAN-MUSIC-BUSINESS-SUMMIT/

The 6th AFRIMA tagged ‘Feel Africa’ is in partnership with the African Union Commission is committed to the stimulation of conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potentials of the cultural and creative economy for real enterprise on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion and continental integration as well as sustainable economic growth and development in Africa by lending its voice to promotion of education and campaign against extreme poverty and preventable diseases. The 6th AFRIMA is sponsored by the Pan African Bank, Ecobank and Africa’s Telecom Giant, MTN.