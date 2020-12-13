Singers Omah Lay and Tems Allegedly Arrested in Uganda

Tofunmi OluwashinaMusicNo Comment on Singers Omah Lay and Tems Allegedly Arrested in Uganda

News report making the rounds allege that singers, Omah Lay and Tems have been arrested in Uganda.

A twitter user with the handle @Lukowoyesigire shared this on the micro blogging app on Sunday evening.

He tweeted;

“Nigerian artist Omah Lay has been arrested by Later police, the manager of the venue, one Singh Ivan and the events manager, Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow.

About one hour after the initial tweet, he tweeted that Tems mad her manager have also been arrested.

Omah Lay had travelled to Uganda over the weekend for a performance before his arrest.

, ,

Related Posts

DMW Crew is Having its First Ever Concert

December 13, 2020

Pioneer black superstar country singer, Charley Pride, dies at 86

December 13, 2020

LucasFilm is Developing Tomi Adeyemi’s Novel Children of Blood & Bond for Disney

December 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply