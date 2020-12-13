Singers Omah Lay and Tems Allegedly Arrested in Uganda

News report making the rounds allege that singers, Omah Lay and Tems have been arrested in Uganda.

A twitter user with the handle @Lukowoyesigire shared this on the micro blogging app on Sunday evening.

He tweeted;

“Nigerian artist Omah Lay has been arrested by Later police, the manager of the venue, one Singh Ivan and the events manager, Prim Kasana are also in custody. More details to follow.

Nigerian Artist Omah lay has been arrested by katwe police , the manager of the venue one Dungu Ivan and the Events manager Prim Kasana are also in custody .

More details to follow — Owoyesigyire🇺🇬 (@Lukowoyesigyire) December 13, 2020

About one hour after the initial tweet, he tweeted that Tems mad her manager have also been arrested.

Temilade Openiyi Aka Ms Tems (Artist) also been arrested with her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi — Owoyesigyire🇺🇬 (@Lukowoyesigyire) December 13, 2020

Omah Lay had travelled to Uganda over the weekend for a performance before his arrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

