Singer Zoro Badmouths His Mother in New Interview

Zoro recently sat down with the folks at Punch for interview, during which he talked about what his mother had thought about his music career.

According to the rapper whose real name is Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, prayer was all it took to conquer in the music industry, especially because his mother didn’t believe in him.

He said, per Punch:

“My mum once said she wasn’t using one ‘wrapper’ to save money to send me to school for me to bring home some crap CDs for her. As a child, I wanted to become a marine engineer. I grew up in Onitsha and Enugu; it was really tough growing up during those times but God and my family had my back, so I pulled through. My life as an undergraduate wasn’t easy; sometimes, I had to leave for school by 4.30am just to get some good place to sit.”