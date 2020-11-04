Singer Wurld Dragged for Mistaking Liberian Flag for USA’s

ukamaka Celebrity / Music

Wurld took to his Twitter yesterday to encourage Americans to go out and vote, but he made a mistake with the country’s flag he shared.

Rather than the USA flag, the singer posted the flag of Liberia, which has a very close resemblance with the American counterpart. And folks where quick to call him out, triggering a heated but hilarious exchange online.

See the post and the reactions below:

, ,

