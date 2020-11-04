Singer Wurld Dragged for Mistaking Liberian Flag for USA’s

Wurld took to his Twitter yesterday to encourage Americans to go out and vote, but he made a mistake with the country’s flag he shared.

Rather than the USA flag, the singer posted the flag of Liberia, which has a very close resemblance with the American counterpart. And folks where quick to call him out, triggering a heated but hilarious exchange online.

See the post and the reactions below:

America!!!! Go out and vote o!! 🇱🇷🙏🏾🦋 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

Oshey!!! Flag master!! Na you make the entire flag around the world sef 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😂🦋 https://t.co/FPEssusUW8 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

I bet one of your friends just posted his new work or business and you acted like your didn’t see it! Come here dey focus on flag smh 🤦🏾‍♂️😂🦋 https://t.co/jqms9lZOiG — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

No vex my guy! This WorlD sef no balance 🦋😂 https://t.co/sbGwSEwKC8 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

Una sabi Liberian flag pass una own sef.. please can someone add the link to how you can get your PVC’s here!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🦋🙏🏾 https://t.co/JVB6KUzDzw — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

For those that like attacking people on Twitter.. make you use the same energy to get your PVC early o!!! Major key 🦋🇳🇬 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

