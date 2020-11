Singer Wurld Dragged for Mistaking Liberian Flag for USA’s

Wurld took to his Twitter yesterday to encourage Americans to go out and vote, but he made a mistake with the country’s flag he shared.

Rather than the USA flag, the singer posted the flag of Liberia, which has a very close resemblance with the American counterpart. And folks where quick to call him out, triggering a heated but hilarious exchange online.

See the post and the reactions below:

America!!!! Go out and vote o!! πŸ‡±πŸ‡·πŸ™πŸΎπŸ¦‹ — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

Oshey!!! Flag master!! Na you make the entire flag around the world sef πŸ™ŒπŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ‘πŸΎπŸ˜‚πŸ¦‹ https://t.co/FPEssusUW8 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

I bet one of your friends just posted his new work or business and you acted like your didn’t see it! Come here dey focus on flag smh πŸ€¦πŸΎβ€β™‚οΈπŸ˜‚πŸ¦‹ https://t.co/jqms9lZOiG — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

No vex my guy! This WorlD sef no balance πŸ¦‹πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/sbGwSEwKC8 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

Una sabi Liberian flag pass una own sef.. please can someone add the link to how you can get your PVC’s here!! πŸ€¦πŸΎβ€β™‚οΈπŸ¦‹πŸ™πŸΎ https://t.co/JVB6KUzDzw — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

For those that like attacking people on Twitter.. make you use the same energy to get your PVC early o!!! Major key πŸ¦‹πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬ — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) November 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook