Singer Unathi Releases Memoir on Her Birthday

Congratulations to Unathi!
The South African Idols SA judge and singer has released her book, I Keep Learning, which chronicles her journey, from how she fell in love, got married and, unfortunately, got divorced.
Unathi’s marriage to Bad Boy T was always a high-profile relationship, and their divorce has continued to make headlines, even in 2019.
Times Live adds that the book was co-authored by musician Kabomo.
“For the last couple of months, I’ve had the pleasure of co-authoring my friend Unathi’s memoir. It has been a beautiful ride. We are a few weeks away from it landing in your hands. I can’t wait for you to read it,” Kabomo said.
My parents called and sang happy birthday to me first thing this morning. A beautiful duet they planned with harmonies and all😂 The conversation went south soon after my applause: Dad: my child tell your mom I’m a better singer Me: Hah Dad Mom: Baby we all know that nothing can surpass my sweet soprano Dad: Pick a side mntanam. Tell the truth like you do on Idols and break it to her kindly like you do with the kids Mom: Eshe Me: Allow me to plead the fifth Bazali on behalf of the treaty formed between the Nkayi’s and the Mjuleni’s, in respect of AmaThunzi namaNtande🙏🏾 Iss’ma birthday and I’m so grateful for this day and all that it means. Happy birthday to you too. I know I share a bday with so many of you. This image was taken by the phenomenal @nickboultonsa as one of the options for the cover of my memoir. Styled by the incomparable @pieter.serton Make up by the woman who knows my features BEST @swartlindsey and my hair by outstanding Punathi @_unathintakana