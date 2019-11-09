Singer Unathi Releases Memoir on Her Birthday

Congratulations to Unathi!

The South African Idols SA judge and singer has released her book, I Keep Learning, which chronicles her journey, from how she fell in love, got married and, unfortunately, got divorced.

Unathi’s marriage to Bad Boy T was always a high-profile relationship, and their divorce has continued to make headlines, even in 2019.

Times Live adds that the book was co-authored by musician Kabomo.

“For the last couple of months, I’ve had the pleasure of co-authoring my friend Unathi’s memoir. It has been a beautiful ride. We are a few weeks away from it landing in your hands. I can’t wait for you to read it,” Kabomo said.

Check out the post below: