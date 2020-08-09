Singer, Terry G Reintroduces Himself After Shaving Dreadlocks

Terry G is a brand new man and wants you all to know it.

The ‘Akpako’ master who has been a little quiet on the music scene in recent past, took to Instagram to reveal that he is a brand new person following a major makeover.

The musician who is known for his dreadlocks has shaved it off and is now sporting a low cut hairstyle which also suits him well.

Sharing a picture of himself with his new look which he has been sporting for a bit, Terry G wrote;

“Am (sic) a brand new G..please you gonna need to reintroduce yourself”.

