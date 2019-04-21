Singer Teni Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Teni has never been one to shy away from defending herself, and when yet another troll hopped on her Instagram to make a nasty comment about her appearance, she dragged them for filth.

It all started after the singer shared her latest photo and while many people had kind things to say, a man decided to body-shame her, talking about why he thinks she should hit the gym.

And she had a hilarious clapback for him.

“My gym na food,” she replied him.

This is not thr first time men would be trolling her because of her appearance, but she continues to take the sexism without breaking a sweat.

See the exchange below: