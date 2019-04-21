Singer Teni Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Singer Teni Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Teni has never been one to shy away from defending herself, and when yet another troll hopped on her Instagram to make a nasty comment about her appearance, she dragged them for filth.

It all started after the singer shared her latest photo and while many people had kind things to say, a man decided to body-shame her, talking about why he thinks she should hit the gym.

And she had a hilarious clapback for him.

“My gym na food,” she replied him.

This is not thr first time men would be trolling her because of her appearance, but she continues to take the sexism without breaking a sweat.

See the exchange below:

View this post on Instagram

Food is my Gym, #Teni fires back, at a serial advisor

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Related Posts

Eminem Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety: “Still Not Afraid.”

April 21, 2019

Kim Kardashian Says She Will Never Bribe to Get Her Kids Into College

April 21, 2019

Wow! Nigerian Musician Goes Completely Naked to Prove He’s the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

April 20, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *