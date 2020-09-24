Singer Teni Accused of Fueling Ethnic Wars Amid BBNaija Controversy

Both Laycon and Erica Nlewedim’s teams are still at war with each other and folks are pointing fingers, with one faction insisting that the controversy involving the two Big Brother Naija stars was fueled by ethic bigotry.

Erica Nlewedim is Igbo. Laycon is Yoruba.

And while many people refused to succumb to this ethnic agenda, some Twitter users shared a video in which singer Teni, who commands millions of followership on and who campaigns for Laycon, posted a video in which she called Erica an “Omo Igbo” and alleged that Laycon was under Erica’s “spiritual love attack.”

Folks found this offensive, with many people calling out the singer for fueling ethnic wars.

