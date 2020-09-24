Singer Teni Accused of Fueling Ethnic Wars Amid BBNaija Controversy

Both Laycon and Erica Nlewedim’s teams are still at war with each other and folks are pointing fingers, with one faction insisting that the controversy involving the two Big Brother Naija stars was fueled by ethic bigotry.

Erica Nlewedim is Igbo. Laycon is Yoruba.

And while many people refused to succumb to this ethnic agenda, some Twitter users shared a video in which singer Teni, who commands millions of followership on and who campaigns for Laycon, posted a video in which she called Erica an “Omo Igbo” and alleged that Laycon was under Erica’s “spiritual love attack.”

Folks found this offensive, with many people calling out the singer for fueling ethnic wars.

See the tweets below:

Proof video. Bottom barrel behavior. I expected better from her tbh. pic.twitter.com/afxfVXU97i — Tides (@Tidera5) September 23, 2020

Nobody will see anything wrong in Teni addressing Erica as "Omo Igbo" but if an Igbo celeb like Genevieve Nnaji addresses Laycon as "Onye ofe mmanụ" in a solidarity video for Erica just like Teni did, there will be outrage everywhere. Hypocritical lots.! — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) September 23, 2020

Depending on context of what is been discussed. Omo Igbo can be derogatory. In context of Teni's rants Omo Igbo is derogatory. — IKEMBA 1 of Owere (@NwaOwere_1) September 24, 2020

Bro, us Yorubas are such generational liars lmaoo 😭😭. Everyone knows "ọmọ igbó" just like "aboki" or "onye ofe mmanu" are equal parts derogatory and harmless jest. Besides, the way Teni said it was almost accusatory lool. She's a shit musician any ways so no surprises — olúwátìmílẹ́hìn (@blokirati) September 23, 2020

Teni, this is poor damage control. Your bigotry jumped out in your Laycon solidarity video.. You don't address Erica as "Omo Igbo". Same way I don't expect Rita Dominic or any Igbo celeb to address Laycon as "Onye ofe mmanụ". Don't be divisive in your quest for votes. Udo! https://t.co/Ikb1hv57Q0 — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) September 23, 2020

Today I had to delete all Teni's songs from my phone, I dislike judgemental and people who think they're perfect,I saw a video of hers telling her squad to pray for 🌽and she continues saying Erica still use jazz on🌽 just imagine..I used to think she had sense..#EricaOnceSaid pic.twitter.com/rdIQ00RFGD — 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐛𝐲 𝐜.𝐤.𝐲 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🗯 (@colbykasongo1) September 23, 2020

In Lagos so many Teni type are evry where i am not surprised, even their aged parents most of them called us omo Igbo instead of our name. Ya dịba! — Desybaba (@desybaba) September 23, 2020

