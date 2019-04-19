Singer SZA Replies Troll Who Called Her Homeless

SZA knows how to shoo trolls off her page.

The singer recently shared a post of herself holding a baby. And while many people had kind things to say, one troll questioned her blanket-ensconced look, asking if she was homeless. And SZA decided to fire back in her signature style.

This is not the first time she will be clapping back at ignorant folks who hop on her page to question her choices.

Recently she shared a shot of a conversation on her page where she told an associate to keep it moving if they were going to question her.

Don’t come for her.

