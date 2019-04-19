Singer SZA Replies Troll Who Called Her Homeless

SZA knows how to shoo trolls off her page.

The singer recently shared a post of herself holding a baby. And while many people had kind things to say, one troll questioned her blanket-ensconced look, asking if she was homeless. And SZA decided to fire back in her signature style.

See it below:

This is not the first time she will be clapping back at ignorant folks who hop on her page to question her choices.

Recently she shared a shot of a conversation on her page where she told an associate to keep it moving if they were going to question her.

Don’t come for her.