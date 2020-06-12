Solid Star wants nothing to do with his former record label, Achievas Entertainment, who he’s been embroiled in a beef with.

Recall that their troubles started months ago, after the singer took to his Instagram to share insights into his feud with his boss, Ossy Achievas, claiming that he made over N200 million for the company. He fell out with Ossy after he asked for his royalties from 2008 to 2018.

In his response, Ossy claimed he invested over N100 million on the singer’s career from 2007 to 2017, and had yet to recoup even 10% on returns.

And Solid Star shut that down.

In March, he wrote on Instagram: “I can proudly say I made more than 200 million Naira for my former company through the years I spent.” He said a lot more.

See his post below:

Now, he wants everyone to know he’s done with them, because he’s just set their contract on fire.

