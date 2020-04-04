Singer Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bipolar Diagnosis

Selena Gomez has revealed that she is bipolar.

The singer openly discussed her diagnosis for the first time with Miley Cyrus on her Bright Minded Instagram Live series Friday.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in…America, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” Gomez told Cyrus, per THR. “And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”

She continued: “I think people get scared of that, right? They’re like, ‘Oh!’ And I’ve seen it, I’ve seen some of it even in my own family, where I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m from Texas, it’s just not known to talk about mental health. You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.”

She continued, “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms. And my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms so she’s like, ‘The more that you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ And it completely worked.”

And the singer-actress, who won the 2019 McClean Award back in September for her mental health advocacy, added: “It felt as though all of my pain, anxiety and fear washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest times of my life,” she said during her acceptance speech at the hospital’s annual dinner.

During her speech last fall, Gomez spoke openly about having both anxiety and depression. When she received her diagnosis, she confessed that she felt “equal parts terrified and relieved — terrified because the veil was lifted but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years. I never had full awareness or answers about this condition.”

Fans are wishing her well.