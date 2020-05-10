Singer Pink Speaks on Covid-19 Experience in New Essay

Singer Pink has thankfully made a full recovery after being diagnosed with the Corona virus alongside her 3-year-old son, Jameson, in April.

In an essay detailing her experience for people.com, the singer reflecting on the experience noted that it was indeed a physically and emotionally challenging ordeal for her and her family.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” Pink wrote.

“Mother’s Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children.”

The songstress had revealed that she and her son had contracted the deadly disease back in April and spoke on the fears that came with the diagnosis. She also touched on how the disease is impacting on families the world over.

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

“But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day. Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury.”

