Singer Niniola Teaches a Timeless Lesson with this Revelation

Niniola sure had us fooled!

The singer who shared pictures of herself sporting a bald head has come out to say it isn’t so.

Recall that the ‘Marodona’ crooner had taken to Instagram yesterday to show off a bold and fresh new look- bald head, which we loved by the way. However, the singer later made it known it was just elaborate makeup at work.

Revealing how she hoodwinked us, Niniola shared the video on Instagram, complete with a timeless lesson.

“Lol Not everything you see on social media is real… But i am happy to see you guys still loved me like that 🤣🤣🤣😉😉😉”.

