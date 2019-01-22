Singer Niniola Buys JAMB Forms for 30 Candidates

Sultry Afrobeat singer Niniola Apata, simply known as Niniola has kept good her promise to walk in her late dad’s footsteps.

The Sicker crooner, through her foundation “Adopt a child’s education” has acquired Jamb forms for 30 students who will be participating in this year’s UTME.

She took to her Instagram page to share the news, writing: “I promised to do more and Walk in my Late Dads shoes…In continuation 2day I through my foundation @adoptachildseducation provided 30 jamb forms for some students.

Lets Put some smile on the kids faces.”

It appeared she was gender-sensitive in selecting the lucky students as the list is equally split between male and female students.

The news was unsurprisingly well received by her fans, who pray for more elevation and blessings for her.