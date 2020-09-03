Singer Moonchild Sanelly Claps Back at Trolls Who Called Her Unintelligent

Moonchilld Sanelly has replied trolls who always have unkind things to say about her because of how confident she s with her body.

Posting on her Twitter recently, the South African singer said: “It’s amazing that by owning ur body and being confident society attaches confidence with lack of brains! But qhubekani both insecure males and not so confident females.”

She also agreed with a fan who noted that woman’s confidence in her body is only appreciate when she does that for a man. “It’s ridiculous. I mean it’s sad because even a rapist will blame you for their animalistic act! Somehow they need to be shareholders of your body. Funny enough, even their idea of you won’t change their respect for you! So girl respect yourself,” she said.

She added, “I figured it out!!! Men hate us coz Adam showed how powerful women are!!! So for as long as we r alive,they want us to pay for his stupidity!!! Basically Adam showed us that men aren’t that powerful anyway! Eve is the girl!!! Girls are Eve!”

