Good times are here for singer, Lax who just became the proud owner of a mansion located here in Lagos.

The artist who has been missing from the music scene for a bit, took to his Instagram page to share photos of his new home and appreciate God for his blessings.

Lax captioned the picture;

“I dreamt of days like this and now it’s happening. I just joined the landlord association of Lagos”.

