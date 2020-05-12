Singer KCee and His Wife Ijeoma Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to KCee and his wife Ijeoma!

The singer has taken to his Instagram to announce that they have welcomed a baby boy, their third child together, who they have now named “King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo.” And this heartwarming news came on the same day Ijeoma turned a year older.

He wrote:

When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first , my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday . The mother , the father , the new born baby , Kanye ,Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no 🧢 Cc @mrchidozie

See his post below:

