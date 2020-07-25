Singer, Joel Amadi Confirms Father Died in Kaduna Crisis

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Singer, Joel Amadi Confirms Father Died in Kaduna Crisis

Kennis music signee, Joel Amadi has announced his father’s tragic death as a result of the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The musician had earlier taken to social media to raise an alarm that his native town of Zikpak, Kafachan was under siege by armed men who were burning down houses and had reported his father was missing.

He had called on the governor, El Rufia to engage the necessary armed forces to combat the ongoing violence.

A few hours ago, he took to Twitter to give an update, revealing that his father had been shot dead by herdsmen and his mother and sisters couldn’t even talk to him over the phone.

Joel Amadi urged the governor to do more in abating the reckless killings perpetuated by evil people noting that not enough had been done to put a stop to it.

 

, , ,

Related Posts

Beauty Should be the Topping on a Nice Personality, Alex Asogwa Says

July 25, 2020

Nigerian Super Eagles Star, Chidi Nwakali, Welcomes Daughter

July 25, 2020

Annie Idibia Crushing on Her Man, 2Baba is #CoupleGoals

July 25, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply