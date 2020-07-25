Singer, Joel Amadi Confirms Father Died in Kaduna Crisis

Kennis music signee, Joel Amadi has announced his father’s tragic death as a result of the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The musician had earlier taken to social media to raise an alarm that his native town of Zikpak, Kafachan was under siege by armed men who were burning down houses and had reported his father was missing.

He had called on the governor, El Rufia to engage the necessary armed forces to combat the ongoing violence.

A few hours ago, he took to Twitter to give an update, revealing that his father had been shot dead by herdsmen and his mother and sisters couldn’t even talk to him over the phone.

Joel Amadi urged the governor to do more in abating the reckless killings perpetuated by evil people noting that not enough had been done to put a stop to it.

It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state. Cc @hadizel @GovKaduna @instablog9ja — JOEL AMADI (@Joeelkennis) July 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

